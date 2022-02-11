Al-Qaeda terrorist sentenced to 7 years’ rigorous imprisonment by NIA

On Thursday, a special NIA court in Kolkata sentenced a Bangladeshi al-Qaeda terrorist, who was captured in 2016, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. A court in the National Investigation Agency found Samad Myan alias Samsad alias Tushar Biswas guilty of planning terrorist activities in the city, according to an official. A fine of Rs 15,000 was also imposed on him, and in the event of nonpayment, he would have to serve an additional six months in prison.

NIA reports that Myan was arrested in November 2016 by detectives of the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police along with three other Bangladeshis for plotting an attack in the city. Later, the investigation was handed over to the NIA.

Myan was arrested for possessing false passports, Aadhaar cards, and voter identification cards, and he was charged with multiple offences under the Sedition and Arms Act. The NIA counsel said that his sentence was reduced because he pleaded guilty during the trial. The three other terrorists had been convicted and sentenced five years ago by the same court.