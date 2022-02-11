Axis Bank launches digital fixed deposit

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, Axis Bank has launched Digital Fixed Deposit. Investors don’t need to visit banks to start investing in the newly digital fixed deposit by Axis Bank. Investors can open their digital FD accounts via video KYC (Know Your Customer) verification while sitting at their homes. The complete process is digital and can be completed online in a matter of a few minutes.

Investors can withdraw up to 25% of their investments anytime without paying premature withdrawal penalty. The new digital fixed deposit by has no issuance charges.

Also Read; Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Axis Bank is offering digital fixed deposits for a minimum term period of 6 months. The maximum term under the digital fixed deposit plan is 120 months or about 10 years. One can deposit a maximum of Rs 2 lakh in digital fixed deposit accounts .