Breaking News: Kashmir terrorist attack kills one cop, injures 3

On Friday, a grenade attack killed a joint team of security officers in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora, killing a policeman and injuring at least three others.

A policeman was killed and at least three others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a joint team of security forces with a grenade in Bandipora, J&K.https://t.co/bqK3M0kF0h — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 11, 2022

The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital. Attacks were carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF. More details are awaited.