Breaking News: Kashmir terrorist attack kills one cop, injures 3

Feb 11, 2022, 06:02 pm IST

On Friday, a grenade attack killed a joint team of security officers in Jammu Kashmir’s Bandipora, killing a policeman and injuring at least three others.

The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital. Attacks were carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF. More details are awaited.

