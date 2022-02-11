DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Brochure of Royal Enfield Scram 411 leaked before launch: Know the features

Feb 11, 2022, 06:49 pm IST

Mumbai: The brochure of upcoming motorcycle, Royal Enfield  ‘Scram 441’ has leaked. All the features of the new motorbike has been thus revealed. The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to arrive by March this year  and company will soon release official details.

As per the leaked brochure, the bike is powered by 411 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine gives 24 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The engine  is paired with a 5-speed gearbox .

Also Read; Axis Bank launches digital fixed deposit 

It comes with  19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels and has telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 11, 2022, 06:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button