Brochure of Royal Enfield Scram 411 leaked before launch: Know the features

Mumbai: The brochure of upcoming motorcycle, Royal Enfield ‘Scram 441’ has leaked. All the features of the new motorbike has been thus revealed. The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to arrive by March this year and company will soon release official details.

As per the leaked brochure, the bike is powered by 411 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine gives 24 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox .

It comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels and has telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock.