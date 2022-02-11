BSF apprehends 3 Pak fishermen in Gujarat’s Bhuj; 11 boats seized

Kutch: Three Pakistani fishermen were held and eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF), for intruding into who intruded into Bhuj in Gujarat, BSF informed on Friday.

The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on Thursday in Harami Nalla of Gujarat, the BSF said. Following this, Gujarat Frontier, the security force immediately launched a massive search operation in the area, which is spread across 300 sq km.

