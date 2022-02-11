Covid curbs relaxed in Kerala ; anganwadis to reopen on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The state disaster management authority issued an order on Friday, allowing a maximum of 1,500 people to attend religious festivals in Kerala, amid the decline in the Covid-19 cases in the state. It will be applicable to Attukal Pongala, Maramon Convention, Sivarathri and other festivals. However, the government has not permitted ‘pongala’ on the roadsides. The devotees have to hold the ritual at houses.

Women & Child Development Department minister Veena George said that the anganwadis in the state can open from Monday onwards. Schools, kinder gardens will also open on Monday. The closure of anganwadis affects the mental and physical development of children. However, the minister requested the authorities to be cautious.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 16,012 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The test positivity was recorded as 19.99%.