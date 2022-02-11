India beat West Indies by 96 runs

Ahmedabad: In cricket, Team India defeated West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final match of the ODI series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India scored 265 runs all out in stipulated 50 overs. Guest were bowled out for 169 runs in 37.1 over.

Shreyas Iyer scored 80 runs off 111 balls and Rishabh Pant scored a half-century. Jason Holder took four wickets for West Indies.

Also Read: Gulf country resumes Friday prayers with 50% capacity

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took three wicket each while, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and have taken two wickets each for India.

India defeated the West Indies by 44 runs in the second match on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the same venue. By today’s win Team India completed a series sweep.