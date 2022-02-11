India’s own Superhero to big screens! ‘Shaktimaan’ film in the works by Sony Pictures India

Mumbai: The nostalgic show ‘Shaktimaan’ is all set to come to the big screen, as the works for the film have commenced by Sony Pictures International Productions. Sony Pictures India announced on Thursday that it will back the film adaptation of Mukesh Khanna-starrer TV show ‘Shaktimaan’.

‘After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero’, a tweet on the official Twitter page of Sony Pictures India read.

The announcement was made via video, teasing Gangadhar’s iconic specs, his camera and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan. According to the makers, the film will be headlined by ‘one of India’s superstars’.