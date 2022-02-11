IRMS combines eight existing railway services under ‘Indian Railways’

In a recent announcement, the railways announced the Indian Railway Management System (IRMS), which unifies the eight existing services of the national transportation company. The ministry published the gazette notification for the announcement on February 9. While Piyush Goyal was railway minister, he proposed reforms that caused a lot of heartburn among certain sections of officers. As far as seniority is concerned, the railways have stated that they won’t be affected.

According to the article, 27 posts of general managers have been upgraded to apex grade. It will be made sure that all employees of the erstwhile services are considered for the apex grade position of General Manager. Only IRMS officers will be eligible to become functional members and chairman/CEO of the railway board, according to the approved cabinet note.

Employees will probably have the option of opting out of IRMS. ‘In pursuance of Cabinet’s decision dated 24.12.2019, there shall be the creation of a new Group ‘A’ Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS),’ the notification stated.