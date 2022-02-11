ISRO to launch PSLV-C52 on Feb 14 from Sriharikota off Bay of Bengal coast

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 at 05:59 hours on February 14 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota- Barrier island off the Bay of Bengal coast.

As per ISRO, the PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km. The launch will be live telecasted.

‘PSLV-C52 mission will also carry two small satellites as co-passengers which includes one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B)’, they informed.