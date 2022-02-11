DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Jordan Aviation announce two new services

Amman: The national air carrier of Jordan, Jordan Aviation has announced two new services. The air carrier will operate   two weekly flights from Amman to Muscat from June 4, 2022.

The Civil Aviation Authority in Oman has issued its approval for the Jordan Aviation Company to operate two flights per week.

Earlier a low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir announced direct flights from the Wilayat of Sohar in North Al Batinah Governorate to Shiraz in Iran. The new flight departs every Monday from Sohar at 2.25 pm and arrives in Shiraz at 4 pm.

 

 

 

