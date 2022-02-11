Kerala reports its first case of monkey fever in 2022, patient hospitalised

A 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal hamlet in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of Kerala’s high-range district was afflicted with the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) on Thursday, the first instance of monkey fever in the state. This is the first case of monkey fever that has been documented in Kerala this year.

Dr Sakeena, the District Medical Officer, stated that as it is a seasonal fever, the health officials had already issued an advisory and warned residents to be careful. The 24-year-old has been admitted to Mananthavady Medical College and is being monitored by doctors. However, the doctor added that his health is stable and that no further cases have been recorded.

What is monkey fever?

Monkey fever, also known as Kyasanur forest disease, is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by a virus from the Flaviviridae family. This virus is spread by insects and ticks, and humans are infected by the bites of these insects. Monkey fever is a vector-borne disease that mainly affects monkeys and human beings.

What are its symptoms?

The symptoms include nausea, vomiting, muscle stiffness, mental disorder, poor vision, severe headache, poor reflexes, among others.

What are the treatments for monkey fever?

Monkey fever has no particular therapy at the moment. Experts, on the other hand, advise individuals to seek medical help as soon as possible to manage their health problems.