Launch date of iQoo 9 Series announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, iQoo announced that its new 9 series phones will be launched in India on February 23. The series included three smartphones- iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 SE. The iQoo 9 series was first launched in China last month.

iQoo 9 Pro 5G top-end variant may be priced at Rs. 74,990. The vanilla iQoo 9 could be priced in between Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 47,000, whereas the iQoo 9 SE is claimed to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

iQoo 9 is tipped to run Android 12. It may feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is claimed to pack a triple rear camera setup.