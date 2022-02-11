More earth-like planets discovered by Indian astronomers using Al-based tech

Indian astronomers from the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astronomy (IIA) have discovered over 50 planets using a novel Artificial Intelligence-driven approach, marking a significant breakthrough. The new approach, called Multi-Stage Memetic Binary Tree Anomaly Identifier, employs an algorithm that promises the high-probability discovery of new Earth-like planets. Astronomers have discovered 60 livable planets out of 5,000 verified ones, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The IIA, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India, developed the algorithm in partnership with experts from BITS Pilani in Goa. The approach is based on the assumption that the Earth is an outlier, which astronomers used to find other outliers among prospective planetary candidates.

An official release from the Ministry of Science and Technology said, ‘The method is based on the postulate that Earth is an anomaly, with the possibility of the existence of few other anomalies among thousands of data points…The assessment is based on their close similarity to Earth. These planets can be viewed as candidates for anomalous instances in a huge pool of `non-habitable’ exoplanets’.

As previously stated, this method has assisted astronomers in the discovery of 60 Earth-like planets out of 5,000 verified planets chosen from a pool of 8,000 probable possibilities. Earth is an oddity, according to BITS Pilani’s Dr Snehanshu Saha, since it is the sole livable planet amid millions of others. According to him, scientists discovered the same abnormality on other planets. The team also stated in their study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) that their anomaly detection concept is applicable to both industrial applications and habitable planet detection because the detector in both cases is dealing with ‘imbalanced’ data.