Plump is ‘in’ for you? Bring figs into your daily diet

While many people pursue a weight-loss plan, just a small percentage contemplate gaining weight. Individuals who are underweight frequently fantasise about gaining weight, but this is easier said than done. Figs, in this regard, not only aid weight growth but also give a variety of essential nutrients to the body.

They are one of the few fruits that can be eaten fresh as well as dried. Figs are abundant in potassium, minerals, calcium, and vitamins, among other nutrients, and can be eaten alone or with other foods to help you gain weight.

Figs and raisins

Both figs and raisins have a lot of healthful fat in them. By soaking 10 raisins and five figs in water overnight and eating them the next day, you can gain weight. Raisins are also beneficial to your bones, skin, and heart, as well as boosting your immunity.

Milk and figs

Together, figs and milk provide a lot of calcium. It not only aids weight growth but also keeps you warm throughout the colder months.

Oats

Oats are considered a nutritious powerhouse. You may have them for breakfast with milk and little amounts of figs if you want to gain weight rapidly.

Also Read: Ring-in-the new! 2100 kg bell will ring at the Ayodhya Ram Temple now!

Fig pudding

If you like sweet meals, fig pudding is a great choice. Fig pudding is both tasty and healthy. During the winter, it also maintains the body healthy and active.

Figs and dates

Dates can be eaten all year round to maintain a healthy body. They are high in a variety of nutrients. Drinking a fig-and-date milkshake or eating the fig-and-date pudding can help you gain weight rapidly.