‘Punishment’ for stealing cow, locals half-shave man’s moustache, half-tonsure him

Villagers in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district shaved off a man’s moustache, half-tonsured him, and blackened his face as “punishment” for allegedly stealing a cow, police said on Friday. Residents of Marutal village in the district imposed the strange punishment on Thursday, according to an official.

‘The man had allegedly admitted to stealing a cow, following which a group of villagers decided to half-shave his moustache and half-tonsure his head,’ he said. According to him, the villagers also blackened his face and forced him to walk around the village.

The cattle owner said, the cow had gone missing two days ago and villagers had caught one Sitaram, who admitted to stealing the animal with another man based on a suspicion. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, R B Pande, the in-charge of the Jabalpur Naka police post, went to the village and arrested the accused.