The benefits of eating more garlic

‘Let food be your medicine, and medicine be your food’, is still considered one of the best pieces of medical advice ever given. Garlic is at the top of this list of food prescriptions.

Garlic is one of the most widely consumed foods. For thousands of years, this pungent herb has been used in cooking and for medicinal purposes. Read on to learn about its incredible benefits.

Purifies blood: Two raw garlic cloves consumed with warm water can assist to detoxify your blood, resulting in clearly healthy skin.

Builds immunity: Allow garlic to work its magic if your cold or flu won’t go away. Every day, take two or three cloves with a splash of honey and ginger to keep these pesky guests at away.

Fights cancer: Garlic is said to boost immunity and help fight cancers of the bladder, breast, and stomach, according to studies.

Lower cholesterol levels: Antioxidant properties of Garlic aid in the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels will be under control if you consume it on a daily basis.