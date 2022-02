Ranchi: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans sustained serious injuries in an IED blast in Lohardaga district in Jharkhand. They were airlifted to Ranchi.

As per police, a joint team of CRPF — of which CoBRA is a special operation unit — and the Jharkhand Police were engaged in an operation against Maoists in the area. A search operation to nab the rebels in the district was underway.