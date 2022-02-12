4.1-magnitude earthquake shook Uttarakhand!

On Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology reported a 4.1 Richter earthquake in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. In the Tehri Garhwal region, the earthquake happened around 5.03 am, 39km east of Uttarkashi. With a depth of 28km, the epicenter of the quake was located at latitude 30.72 and longitude 78.85. So far, no damage or casualties have been reported.

According to the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, the earthquake was strong enough to be felt by all. The National Center for Seismology reports that there is a possibility of fallen plaster and broken glassware in an earthquake of 4.1 magnitude.

An earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region last week, causing tremors in Jammu and Kashmir and other northern areas. There was an earthquake at 9.45 am IST at a depth of 181km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted J&K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to ask about the situation there, according to people familiar with the matter. A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand on the same day.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India,’ tweeted the National Center for Seismology.