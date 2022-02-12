DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Bajaj Auto hikes price of Pulsar N250 and F250

Feb 12, 2022, 06:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of its  Pulsar N250 and F250 motorcycles. The prices were huked by  Rs 1,117 and Rs 915 for  Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. Bajaj Pulsor N250 will cost Rs 1,39,117 (ex-showroom) and Rs 1,40,915 (ex-showroom) for the F250.

Bajaj Auto has raised its prices every month for the past year. Both, Pulsar N250 and F250 get a new tubular steel frame, digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer. Both models are powered by a 249 cc oil-cooled single cylinder, SOCH engine.

