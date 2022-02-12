Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Gold price surged sharply in Kerala. Price of gold reached at Rs 37,440 per 8 gram, up by Rs 800. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4680.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold price future increased .30%to Rs 49.102 for 10 gram. Silver futures dropped 0.39% to Rs 63,020 for a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold price surged 1.6% to $ 1,855.17 per ounce. This is the highest level since November 19. US gold futures settled up 0.3% at $ 1,842.1.