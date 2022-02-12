Gulf country extends final exit visas until February 14

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of final exit visas for Moroccan residents in the Kingdom. The authority said that visas have been extended until February 14. This decision applies to visas that expired between December 9 and February 7.

‘This extension, issued by the minister of finance, comes within the framework of the continuous efforts taken by the Saudi government to deal with the effects and repercussions of the global COVID-19 pandemic’, said the statement issued by the authority.

The extension will be automatically completed, in cooperation with the National Information Center without the need to visit the passport departments or the Kingdom’s missions abroad.