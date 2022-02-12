In the case of flight disruptions, Air India and Air Asia will help each other!

With an aim to minimise inconvenience to travellers, Tata Group airlines, Air India and Air Asia have decided to accept each other’s passengers in case of flight disruptions, according to a new agreement between them.

In this regard, Air India and Air Asia India (AAIPL) signed a ‘interline considerations on irregular operations’ (IROPs) agreement to provide passengers with the first available alternate flights.

This agreement is only valid in the domestic sector for a two-year term, starting February 10 and ending February 9, 2O24.

Passengers shall be transported on a ‘as available’ basis as determined by the receiving airline’s airport manager. The airport manager’s decision on accepting an airline would be final in terms of seat availability, according to the IROPs agreement.

As per the agreement, Air India’s departure should not be delayed by taking on stranded Air Asia India passengers.

Tata Air India has been working hard to improve on-time performance and resolve passenger grievances. After taking control of Air India and Air India Express on January 26, the Tata Group has four airlines under it including Vistara and AAIPL.