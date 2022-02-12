DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Grand smart watch

Feb 12, 2022, 11:25 pm IST

Mumbai: Electronics brand based in India, Noise has launched its new smart watch named ‘ColorFit Pulse Grand’. The smart watch  will  go on sale in India next week and will be available from February 18 on Amazon. The watch is priced  at Rs. 3,999.

It comes with a 1.69-inch LCD display and comes with 150 watch face options. The fitness tracker features 60 fitness modes and offers features like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep tracking.

The watch is is available in  Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, and Olive Green colour options. The watch  is expected to feature fast charging, with around 25 hours of battery backup with a 15-minute charge.

