Noise launches ColorFit Pulse Grand smart watch

Mumbai: Electronics brand based in India, Noise has launched its new smart watch named ‘ColorFit Pulse Grand’. The smart watch will go on sale in India next week and will be available from February 18 on Amazon. The watch is priced at Rs. 3,999.

It comes with a 1.69-inch LCD display and comes with 150 watch face options. The fitness tracker features 60 fitness modes and offers features like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, menstrual cycle and sleep tracking.

Also Read: Samsung to launch Galaxy A03 in India this month: Know the specifications and price

The watch is is available in Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, and Olive Green colour options. The watch is expected to feature fast charging, with around 25 hours of battery backup with a 15-minute charge.