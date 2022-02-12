Parliamentary panel demands, every district must have women police station

A parliamentary panel found that the percentage of women in police forces is “abysmally” low, at only 10.3%, and suggested that at least one all-women police station be established in each district throughout the country.

A roadmap should be laid out to increase their representation in the police force to 33%, according to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Home Affairs, which is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma.

‘The committee is anguished to note that women are abysmally under-represented in the police force as they constitute only 10.3 percent of the police force,’ the committee said in its report, which was submitted to Parliament this week. The MHA should advise states and UTs to establish at least one all-women police station in each district, according to the panel.

In addition, the committee suggested that women be appointed to police posts by creating new posts rather than converting vacant male constable posts, as this would help improve the country’s police-to-population ratio.