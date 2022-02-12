Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi Adityanath asks why action was not taken earlier on Unnao murder

The death of a Dalit woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has raised political tensions in the state, leading Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to criticise CM Yogi Adityanath and question why no action was taken on the case earlier.

Priyanka wrote on Twitter, ‘What took place in Unnao is not new to Uttar Pradesh. A Dalit woman’s mother kept running from pillar to post for her daughter and, in the end, she got her daughter’s body. The administration did not listen to her. Instead of doing politics on the issue, the BJP should answer why the administration did not listen to the mother in January?’

She slammed CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, saying ‘Yogi ji, you should stop talking about law and order in your speeches. Under your administration, women have to struggle to get justice. When they are tortured and killed, nobody listens to them.’ ‘Women are tortured, but you remain busy making false promises,’ she added.