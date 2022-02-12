Samsung to launch Galaxy A03 in India this month: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: South Korean technology company, Samsung has announced that its new Galaxy A03 will be launched in India this month. The entry-level phone will be introduced in two colour options- Red and Black.

As per reports, only two RAM / storage versions will be available in India- 3 / 32GB and 4 / 64GB. The phone is expected to be priced at Rs 12,000.

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC with a 1.6 GHz octa-core CPU. It has a 6.5-inch 720×1600 PLS TFT screen, a 48 MP main rear camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery and it runs Android 11.