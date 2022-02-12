State government lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Patna: Bihar government has decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced this. The restrictions will be lifted from February 14.

‘The current status of corona infection was reviewed today. In view of the continuous decrease in corona infection, all types of restrictions have been lifted from February 14 till further orders’, Nitish Kumar tweeted. The Bihar chief minister also urged people to take precautions and use masks while going out of the house along with social distancing.

Meanwhile, 174 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the state. The total number of active patients in the state has reached 1346. The total recoveries reached at 8,15,160. The recovery rate is at 98.35%. The state has tested 1,35,059 samples in the last 24 hours.