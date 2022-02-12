You Tubers get more windfalls ! Content creation gets more lucrative with ‘ new ways ‘

YouTube revealed new ways for creators to make more money, reach more people, and generate new ideas for their channels. YouTube says people love watching short-form content and it plans to offer better tools to help attract more viewers to short-form content. Video shorts are a TikTok concept but work well on YouTube. Shorts channels have become popular among content creators for releasing snippets of new content.

YouTube plans to add new video effects as well as editing tools to Shorts. Creators will be able to make better short videos soon. Additionally, individuals will be able to reply to individual comments by creating a Short. Similar to how Instagram’s ‘Reels Visual Replies’ works, this feature seems pretty similar. Truth be told, the feature originated with TikTok. In other words, if someone comments on a reel you’ve posted, you can reply with a video. Basically, Instagram lets you add an image of the comment onto a new reel, which you can then play around with or even add a message to.

In addition, YouTube announced in its blog that it would be adding new ways for creators to monetize Shorts. This includes a way to build branded content through BrandConnect. There will be an integration of Super Chat into Shorts as well as the ability to shop from within Shorts. Besides shoppable videos and Live Shopping, YouTube will also explore more ways to incorporate shopping into its experience.

According to YouTube, many people do not know what content is attracting more viewers. YouTube Studio is being updated with new insights that will allow creators to see how viewers interact with their content. The platform hopes to improve this by adding new insights to the app. By doing so, creators will automatically come up with more ideas for new videos.

A new feature is also planned for this year for the platform, which will allow creators to go live together, which will enhance interactivity. Regular users will soon be able to purchase ‘Gifted memberships’ on the platform. The ability to purchase a channel membership for another viewer in the Livestream will be available to a small number of channels. According to YouTube, this feature is still being tested and will be released in the coming months.

Last but not least, YouTube will also make it easier for users to interact with the video they’re watching on TV using their phones. People will be able to read or write comments and share videos directly from their smartphones thanks to this feature.