350 prisoners including expats pardoned in Kuwait

Kuwait City: The Amiri Pardon Committee in Kuwait has included 350 prisoners in this year’s amnesty list. As per reports, 100 prisoners, including citizens, Bedouns and expatriates, will be released soon and the sentence of remaining 250 will be commuted.

The amnesty list will be submitted to the Public Prosecution for approval by the Attorney General, and then to the Amiri Diwan for review and approval.

Expatriate prisoners, who will be released, will be handed over to the Deportation Department for deportation to their countries. Kuwaiti citizens and Bedouns will be banned from traveling during the remainder of their prison sentence and will be subject to monitoring.