‘Aam Aadmi Party emerged from RSS’; Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing at the ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ poll rally in Punjab’s Kotkapura on Sunday, said that the Aam Aadmi Party was born out of the right-wing Hindu organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

She went on to say that in the AAP-led Delhi, ‘there’s nothing in the name of educational and health care institutions’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated at the rally , ‘Aam Aadmi Party has emerged from RSS. There’s nothing in the name of educational and healthcare institutions in Delhi. It’s important to know the truth about political parties and their leaders.’

‘They said they’d bring their Delhi Model, Remember how the BJP fooled the people in 2014 by claiming to introduce the Gujarat Model to India. This time, don’t be fooled by AAP’ she added.