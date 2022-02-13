‘An amazing medium to connect people’: PM Modi greets radio listeners on World Radio Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day on Sunday, and said radio remains an integral part of people’s lives and is an amazing medium to connect people.

Due to #MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2022

'Due to MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme', PM Modi further said. Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as World Radio Day.