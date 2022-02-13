‘Bad movies are bad movies, no amount of skin show can save it’: Kangana slams Deepika’s Gehraiyaan as ‘trash’

Actress Kangana Ranaut came up with her review for Deepika Padukone‘s recently released movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, through a cryptic Instagram story on Sunday. Kangana Ranaut has slammed it as a ‘bad movie’ and said that ‘no amount of skin show or pornography can save it’.

‘I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai’, Kangana Ranaut wrote. Along with it, Kangana shared Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha’s popular song, Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from the 1965 film, Himalay Ki God Mein. The film, a love triangle like Gehraiyaan, starred Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala.

The movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra, is about complex modern relationships and was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor opened with mixed reviews. Gehraiyaan includes a few intimate scenes between Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kangana has been criticising Deepika for a while now. She earlier accused her of running a ‘business’ of depression with her mental health organisation. Earlier this month, Kangana launched her new reality show, Lock Upp at an event and later interacted with the media. She lost her cool when a journalist asked her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions. Kangana turned down her question, saying, ‘Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down’.