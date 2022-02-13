Biden warns Moscow of severe repercussions of Ukraine invasion

The White House of the United States reported on Saturday that the US President Joe Biden informed Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would inflict “widespread human suffering” and that the West was dedicated to diplomacy to end the issue but was “equally prepared for other possibilities.” It made no attempt to imply that the hour-long call lessened the possibility of war in Europe.

According to the White House, Biden also stated that if the Kremlin attacks its neighbour, the US and its allies will respond “decisively and impose rapid and harsh penalties.”

The two presidents spoke a day after Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned that US intelligence indicates a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing conclude on February 20.

Russia denies any intention of invading, but it has amassed well over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and dispatched troops to neighbouring Belarus for exercises, surrounding Ukraine on three sides. According to US authorities, Russia’s military buildup has reached the stage where it might invade on short notice.