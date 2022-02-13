Country to lift restrictions imposed on international flights from February 15

Hanoi: Vietnam will lift Covid-19 restrictions imposed on international passenger flights from February 15. The authorities in the country had imposed strict restrictions on its all border to contain the spread of Covid-19.

But the decision has affected country’s g tourism sector which accounted for about 10% of gross domestic product. Vietnam had already begun gradually resuming international flights with 15 destinations from the beginning of this year while easing quarantine requirements.

Vietnam has reported nearly 2.5 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began and around 39,000 deaths. Nearly 98% of its 98 million people have received at least two vaccine doses.