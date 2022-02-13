DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FIH Pro League: India loses to France 5-2

Feb 13, 2022, 10:30 pm IST

Potchefstroom: In hockey, Indian men’s hockey team lose to France by 5-2 in the  Men’s FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom, South Africa. For India, Jarmanpreet Singh and  Harmanpreet Singh scored goals in the 22nd minute and 57th minute.  For France, Victor Charlet scored two goals in 16th and 59th minute, while one each was scored by Viktor Lockwood in 35th, Charles Masson in 48th and Timothee Clement in the 60th minute of the match.

It was France’s first-ever victory over Indian men in hockey.

