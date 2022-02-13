FIH Pro League: India loses to France 5-2

Potchefstroom: In hockey, Indian men’s hockey team lose to France by 5-2 in the Men’s FIH Pro League in Potchefstroom, South Africa. For India, Jarmanpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored goals in the 22nd minute and 57th minute. For France, Victor Charlet scored two goals in 16th and 59th minute, while one each was scored by Viktor Lockwood in 35th, Charles Masson in 48th and Timothee Clement in the 60th minute of the match.

It was France’s first-ever victory over Indian men in hockey.