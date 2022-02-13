‘Fine & heartfelt artistry’: Ranveer praises Deepika’s performance in Gehraiyaan

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh has an impeccable Instagram handle. The actor’s Instagram feed is brimming with the allure of his most recent photoshoots and sweet moments with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer Singh recently posted a sensuous photo with Deepika Padukone that has gone viral. The actor shared a black-and-white photo of himself posing in front of a beach. The couple can be seen madly in love with each other as they kiss one other in the photograph.

Sharing the picture, Deepika’s latest song from Gehraiyaan, ‘Doobey’, was written by Ranveer in the caption. He also praised the actress’s performance in the film. Ranveer wrote, ‘Doobey… haan doobey… Ek dooje me yaha Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! ..at your consummate and perless best in this one! You make me so proud @deepikapadukone’.

Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa star in the film Gehraiyaan, which is directed by Shakun Batra. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

