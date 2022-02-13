Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss 15 sets

On the sets of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, a fire broke out. At the time, four fire engines are on the scene. The accident has been termed as Level 1 fire. The BB set is located in Mumbai’s Film City.

Bigg Boss 15 recently ended, with Tejasswi Prakash taking home the winner’s trophy. On the 13th of February, a fire broke out on the Bigg Boss sets. The exact location of the fire on the set is unclear. There have been no casualties thus far. The fire brigade is attempting to douse the fire.