Former NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede summoned for interrogation in Mumbai narcotics bust case.

On Sunday, the vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Delhi questioned former Mumbai zone chief Sameer Wankhede. The allegations against the NCB vigilance team in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan are being probed.

The NCB has questioned Sameer Wankhede for the third time. On Saturday, February 12, the vigilance team questioned VV Singh, the first investigating officer in the drug bust case, for 10 hours and asked him roughly 20 questions.