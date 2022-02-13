Fuel station smashed, man thrashed for refusing to give petrol for Rs 50 on credit in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: A fuel station at Ulliyathadukka in Kasargod district, Kerala, was smashed by a group of men allegedly miffed by refusal to fill petrol worth Rs 50 on credit. The younger brother of the fuel station owner sustained injuries, including to his head and has been hospitalised.

The incident took place at 1 am Sunday. The owner said he has incurred at least Rs 2.5 lakh in losses. At least three persons are in custody and the police, having inspected CCTV footage, suspect the involvement of upto six persons. The miscreants reportedly damaged a juice shop that is also operated by the same owner.