‘India will be ruled by its constitution’: Yogi Adityanath

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the country would follow the constitution rather than sharia law regarding the hijab controversy. In January, six students were asked to leave a government PU College because they wore headscarves to classes. The row spread to other educational institutions across the state, and protests took a violent turn at some places earlier this week, prompting the government to declare three days of holidays last week.

There has been a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging a judgment of the Karnataka High Court which ordered students not to wear clothes on campuses of educational institutions which can incite people when inciting them until the matter is resolved. Adityanath said every institution has the right to create its own dress code when referring to the government college in the Udupi district. Following the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the face of the opposition has withered.

As soon as the state elections were announced, Yogi said, those responsible for the riots and the migration of Kairana came out of hiding. A zero-tolerance policy for crime and criminals will be implemented by the government, he said. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 of the 58 seats, while the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party got two seats each. Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat.