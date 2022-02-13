Know how to change address on Aadhaar Card online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows cardholders to change their address on Aadhaar Card.

Steps to change address in Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Visit UIDAI’s official website at http://uidai.gov.in/.

Step 2: Tap the ‘My Aadhaar’ option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: On the new page, select the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ option.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ button and enter relevant details.

Step 5: Tap on the ‘Send OTP’ button. You will receive OTP on the registered mobile number.

Step 6: Verify the six-digit OTP.

Step 7:Go to the demographics data area and enter the relevant information.

Step 8: Click on the Proceed option.

Step 9: Now, upload scanned colour copies of verification documents to change the address on Aadhaar Card. Click submit.