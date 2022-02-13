Kumbha Sankranti 2022: Date, Significance, Rituals

Kumbha Sankranti, according to the Hindu solar calendar, is one of the most auspicious days. The Sun changes signs from Capricorn (Makar Rashi) to Aquarius on this day (Kumbha Rashi). In a year, there are a total of 12 Sankrantis, with Kumbha Sankranti marking the start of the 11th month. Kumbha Sankrant is being observed this year on Sunday, February 13.

Significance of Kumbha Sankranti

Thousands of worshippers visit the banks of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna, Godavari, Kaveri, and Narmada on Kumbha Sankranti. In Hindu tradition, the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna is regarded as the holiest location, and worshippers flock there in huge numbers to take a plunge. It is said that immersing oneself in holy water will wash away one’s sins.

Notably, the celebration coincides with the Kumbh Mela, India’s largest mela, which attracts a great number of people. The fair, or mela, takes place in four cities: Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik, and Allahabad.

Kumbha Sankranti Rituals

On Kumbha Sankranti, people rise up early and travel to the Ganga’s banks to seek the blessings of Goddess Ganga. They visit the temples beside the river after their wash and pray for their success and happiness. Sankramana Snan, the holy dip, is regarded as the most important aspect of all the rites. Aside from that, people also choose this day to make offerings to the holy cow and meditate in peace at the banks of sacred rivers.

Kumbha Sankranti Timings

The Punya Kaal Muhurat for Kumbha Sankranti this year is from 7:04 am to 12:41 pm on February 13. The Maha Punya Kaal Muhurat begins at 07:04 am and ends at 08:56 am. However, it must be noted that the fortunate period of the day is restricted and varies by region.