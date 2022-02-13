Meghana breaks down on hearing late husband Chiranjeevi’s voice in an audio clip

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at the age of 39, shocking the whole film industry and his followers. His wife and actress Meghana Raj has been trying to stay strong and move on with her life since then. However, his disappearance has made a deep void in her life that can never be filled. Megahan Raj recently recalled her first Valentine’s Day present from Chiranjeevi Sarja in a reality show aired on Colors Kannada.

The actress remembers receiving a black sling purse as Valentine’s Day present. She also said that on their first wedding anniversary in 2019, he gave her a pearl necklace. It was an emotional time for her since she recalled Chiru proposing to her on one knee. He also gave her a customised frame, which she always keep next to her bed. On the other hand, Meghana couldn’t stop crying when the creators played his flashback audio.

‘Hi Meghana, you are really very very special. I feel so confident with you, words can’t describe. God bless you with lots of love, good health, fortune, prosperity, peace of mind and lots of money, I love you’, Chiranjeevi Sarja had said in one of the throwback audio clips. Listening to this, Meghana immediately burst out and said, ‘I wish this was true’.

Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018. Chiru passed away due to a major heart attack while the actress was five months pregnant. Their son Raayan Raj Sarja was born in October 2020.