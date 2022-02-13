Redmi to launch K50 gaming edition: Know the specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi has announced that its K50 Gaming Edition will be launched on February 16 in India. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will debut alongside Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro Plus.

The K50 Gaming Edition will have three storage variants; 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Also Read; Why turmeric and neem are essential for a healthy life

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm octa-core processor, with an Adreno 730 GPU, UFS 3.1 Storage, and LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

The Redmi K50 Gaming edition is expected to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery that supports 120W Fast Charging. It will likely run on MIUI 13 .

It may also features a FullHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. Redmi has so far confirmed Blue and Silver colour options for the K50 Gaming Edition.