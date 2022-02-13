Rooster charged Rs 30 for travelling in Telangana govt bus

A rooster was fined Rs 30 for ‘travelling’ in a state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus (TSRTC).

The strange occurrence happened on Tuesday in the Karimnagar district of Telangana, when a TSRTC bus conductor issued a ticket after observing a passenger holding the rooster. At Sultanabad, midway between Peddapalli and Karimnagar, bus conductor G. Tirupathi gave the ticket after spotting a passenger hiding a rooster wrapped in a towel.

He demanded Rs 30 from passenger Mohammed Ali, claiming that all living beings will be taxed on RTC buses. Ali initially refused, but eventually gave in after the conductor insisted that he pay the expenses for transporting the rooster.

TSRTC officials became aware of the event after a video of the conductor and passenger arguing went popular on social media. According to TSRTC Godavarikhani depot manager V. Venkatesham, the conductor should have requested the passenger to get off with the rooster since animals are not permitted on TSRTC buses. He added that the conductor may not have spotted the rooster since the passenger was hiding it behind a towel.

As per the official, the conductor will be questioned about his carelessness as well as his violation of the regulations by charging the passenger for carrying a rooster.