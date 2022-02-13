Summons issued towards Shilpa Shetty Kundra, mom and sister for loans unpaid ;

According to a complaint filed by a businessman about non-payment of a Rs 21 lakh loan, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita Shetty, and Sunanda Shetty were summoned by the Andheri local court. The trio is scheduled to appear in court on February 28.

Mumbai | Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

It has been reported in the Times of India that Shilpa’s late father Surendra Shetty borrowed Rs 21 lakh from an automobile agency owner in 2015. He was supposed to pay it back in January 2017. However, he passed away on October 11, 2016, without repaying the loan.

According to the businessman, his daughters and wife were aware of the financial dealings yet refused to repay the money. It was reported that the loan amount was financed at an interest rate of 18 percent per year. No statement has been released by Shilpa or Shamita in response to the allegations. Shilpa Shetty currently serves as a judge on the talent-based reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’. Last year, Shamita was a contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, where she finished in third place.