Thousands march in Kyiv to demonstrate solidarity in the face of the Russian menace

Thousands of Ukrainians rallied in Kyiv on Saturday to express solidarity amid concerns of a Russian invasion, as Ukraine’s leader urged people not to panic and pushed back against what he called a glut of dismal war forecasts in the media.

Tensions have risen as Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and conducted large-scale exercises. The United States warned on Friday that an invasion might begin at any time. Russia denies any intention of invading.

Ukrainians marched through the centre of Kyiv in a column, screaming “Glory to Ukraine” and waving Ukrainian flags and placards reading “Ukrainians Will Resist” and “Invaders Must Die.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited police drills in the southern Kherson region, warned that a Russian strike may occur at any time.

“Panic is our opponents’ closest friend in our country. And all of this information is causing us to panic and isn’t helping us at all “He stated. “I can’t agree or disagree with what hasn’t yet occurred. So far, there has been no full-fledged conflict in Ukraine.”

The United States and other Western nations have advised their people to leave Ukraine, and Washington announced on Saturday that it was ordering the departure of the majority of its embassy workers in Kyiv.