Two banks announce revised fixed deposit interest rates

New Delhi: Two nationalized banks in the country have announced revised fixed deposits interest rates. Central Bank of India and UCO Bank have revised the interest rates. The revision in the interest rates has come after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), earlier in the week, kept the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged.

The revised interest rates are applicable on fixed deposit investments worth up to Rs 2 crore. The rates are effective from February 10, 2022.

Interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 to 3 years is fixed at 5.10% by UCO Bank. Central Bank of India offers an interest rate of 3.25% on fixed deposits for tenure 91-179 days.