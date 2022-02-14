Asian markets cautious of Ukraine worries, oil prices go up

On Monday, Asian stocks fell as warnings from Russia that it could attack Ukraine at any time propelled oil prices to seven-year highs, boosted bonds, and battered the euro.

The US stated on Sunday that Russia may construct a surprise justification for an assault, while reiterating its commitment to protect “every inch” of NATO territory.

Because of the gloomy attitude, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities outside Japan down 0.2 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.1 percent.

Following significant losses on Friday, S&P 500 futures gained 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures gained 0.1 percent.

Since an unacceptably high estimate of US inflation spurred anticipation that the Federal Reserve might hike rates by a whole 50 basis points in March, markets have been in convulsions.

There was even talk of a last-minute inter-meeting increase. This was prompted in part by the scheduled closed Fed Board meeting on Monday, though the event appeared regular.

The Fed’s unchanged bond-buying timetable for the following month quelled the speculation, as the central bank has previously stated that it will only raise rates when its bond-buying programme has ended.

In an interview on Sunday, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly downplayed the necessity for a half-point shift, saying that being too “abrupt and assertive” on policy could be counter-productive.

Since then, futures markets have reduced the likelihood of a half-point increase to approximately 40%, from nearly 100% at one point last week.

“Broad-based inflation pressures have given rise to earlier-than-expected demand for a globally coordinated turn toward tighter policy,” said JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman.

“However, we do not anticipate aggressive action in March,” he continued. “In part, this reflects Omicron-related uncertainty, geopolitical concerns, and the buying power compression caused by high inflation—all of which weigh severely on current-quarter GDP.”